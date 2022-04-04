Egypt - Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat said that his ministry continues to work on all aspects of the country’s digital strategy in accordance with Eitesal Organisation’s strategy, explaining that the ministry seeks to consolidate and strengthen the information infrastructure and complete the legislative consistency of the communications and information technology sector.

Furthermore, he said that the sector’s development axes aim to achieve digital transformation, digitise services, foster creativity, and create a society capable of thinking creatively and developing itself.

Talaat added that Eitesal plays an important role in the information technology sector, and that there is continuous cooperation between the organisation and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and its affiliated bodies and agencies.

Talaat’s statements came on the side-lines of Eitesal’s celebration of its 18th anniversary and the formation of its new Board of Directors, which is headed by Hossam Megahed — the President of IPMagix.

Additionally, Talaat explained that the ministry continues to support the development process of all sectors, especially that information technology has become the common denominator in all existing projects and the Egyptian state’s remarkable push to digitise all of its systems and services. This enabled the communications and information technology sector to become the fastest growing in Egypt.

In a speech during the event, Megahed reviewed Eitesal’s strategy during the period from 2022 to 2026, which is based on three main axes — creativity, developing the industry, and enhancing the digital transformation of the Egyptian state.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).