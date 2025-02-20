Egyptian Satellites (NileSat) generated net profits worth $57.681 million in 2024, up 31.83% year-on-year (YoY) from $43.754 million, according to a bourse statement.

Total operating revenue amounted to $101.140 million at the end of December 2024, compared to $101.824 million in 2023.

In the first nine months of 2024, the company witnessed 26.77% YoY higher net profits after tax at $40.661 million, compared to $32.074 million.

NileSat is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that offers services related to satellite radio and television broadcasting, in addition to broadband internet.

