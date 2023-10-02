Egypt - According to a report by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the mobile market in Egypt added about 550,000 new subscriptions in June, compared to May, while the landline market lost about 710,000 subscriptions in the same period.

The report showed that the number of mobile phone subscribers reached 103.64 million in June, up from 103.09 million in May, an increase of 0.54%. Every year, the mobile market grew by 5.4%, adding 5.3 million new subscribers since June of last year, when the number of subscribers was 98.34 million.

The report also showed that the number of landline subscribers dropped from 12.53 million in May to 11.82 million in June, a decrease of 5.68%. However, every year, the landline market increased by 4.77%, adding 540,000 new subscribers since June of last year, when the number of subscribers was 11.28 million.

The report revealed that the total number of Internet users in Egypt rose by 1.35 million in June, reaching 87.06 million, up from 85.71 million in May. The number of mobile Internet users increased by 1.67%, from 71.89 million in May to 73.09 million in June. The number of Internet users via USB Modem devices also increased by 1.48%, from 2.36 million in May to 2.4 million in June. The number of fixed Internet customers recorded a slight growth of 0.85%, from 11.46 million in May to 11.56 million in June.

