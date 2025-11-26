Egypt - Standard Chartered announced on Tuesday the findings of its latest Future of Trade: Digitisation report, identifying Egypt as one of the highest-potential digital trade markets worldwide.

The report highlights a rapidly transforming corporate landscape in Egypt and strong demand for the technologies that will shape the next phase of global commerce.

The study—based on a survey of 1,200 multinational corporations across 17 major markets—shows that cloud computing is a key driver of digital transformation in Egypt, with 96% of corporates naming it a top priority. This places Egypt among the world’s leading markets for cloud adoption and reflects rising investment in scalable technologies, digital infrastructure, and enterprise modernisation across strategic sectors.

Interest in digital assets is also increasing, with 60% of Egyptian corporates underscoring their importance. These assets include tokenised financial instruments, blockchain-based supply-chain models, and digital settlement systems that can significantly enhance the speed and transparency of cross-border trade.

Mohammed Gad, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Coverage at Standard Chartered Egypt, said: “Egypt’s digital economy is entering a period of significant opportunity. Corporates are adopting the technologies that form the backbone of modern trade, and this momentum demonstrates a clear desire to integrate more deeply into regional and international digital ecosystems. The foundations being laid today have the potential to accelerate Egypt’s competitiveness and connectivity in the years ahead.”

The study further reveals strong demand for harmonised global digital trade standards: 94% of Egyptian corporates support the expansion of Digital Economy Agreements that facilitate cross-border data flows, digital documentation, and unified regulatory frameworks. This reflects an outward-looking corporate sector ready to leverage international digital platforms.

Despite remaining implementation and regulatory challenges, the data shows that Egyptian companies are steadily strengthening their internal capabilities. Many are investing in new digital skills, automation tools, and cloud-based systems to advance their transformation agendas.

As digital infrastructure expands and corporate readiness deepens, Egypt is increasingly positioned to play an influential role in regional and global digital trade. With strong cloud foundations and growing engagement with emerging technologies, the country is well placed to become a key player in the shift toward technology-enabled commerce.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

