Egypt - The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) signed a cooperation agreement with Cisco to establish a unified data center for the petroleum sector, as per a statement.

The center is set to advance digital transformation and leverage cloud computing technologies in the Egyptian petroleum sector.

The initiative seeks to reduce operating costs, enhance decision-making through improved data access, and strengthen cybersecurity measures.

The unified data center and its digital infrastructure will provide secure and efficient information solutions to support petroleum sector companies in expanding their digital transformation efforts.

