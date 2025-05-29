Arab Finance: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Banque Misr have provided a syndicated loan of nearly $80 million to Orange Egypt, according to a press release.

The facility includes €39 million from the EBRD and $40 million (around €35.6 million) from Banque Misr’s Dubai branch.

Orange Egypt will utilize the loan to support its acquisition of a 5G mobile license from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA).

The rollout of 5G services across Orange Egypt’s network will enhance data upload and download speeds, while reducing network latency. When it comes to 5G, the network is more energy efficient compared with previous generations of mobile technologies.

It is also anticipated to enable companies to make more innovative offerings, improve customer experience, and stimulate digital growth.

Moreover, Orange Egypt’s network upgrade is expected to lower its CO2 emissions by 1.740 million tons annually.

Jean-Marc Peterschmitt, EBRD’s Managing Director for the Corporate Sector, commented: “This project will strengthen Egypt’s digital infrastructure, contributing to improved internet connectivity for local consumers, businesses and the broader economy.”

On his part, Mohamed Sayed, Chief Financial Officer at Orange Egypt, said: “Through technologies such as 5G, we aim to enhance services in education, healthcare and smart cities, bridging the digital divide and driving Egypt’s digital economy forward.”

