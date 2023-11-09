ABU DHABI -- KATIM, an EDGE entity and leader in the development of innovative and ultra-secure communication solutions, has launched its ground-breaking communications application (app), KATIM Connect, setting a new standard in secure messaging, conferencing, and file sharing.

Designed for both national security applications and sensitive personal conversations, KATIM Connect provides a robust, ultra-secure alternative to conventional messaging apps.

Alongside the launch of its secure communications app, KATIM has launched the KATIM C-Trust programme, a dedicated platform uniting secure communications leaders. This community offers members exclusive access to expert-led seminars, live technology demos of KATIM's latest solutions, and in-depth technical workshops, emphasising the latest in security practices and innovations, with the purpose of shaping the future of secure communications and securing the future of our nation.

KATIM Connect combines government-grade encryption to protect the integrity and confidentiality of all communications, with custom cryptographic solutions for national customers and agencies with specific security needs. Traditional consumer-grade messaging apps often compromise privacy by harvesting user data. KATIM addresses this issue head-on, providing a trusted app developed entirely in the UAE, ensuring data sovereignty and upholding user privacy to the highest standard.

Waleid Al Mesmari, Senior Vice President – Space Cyber Technologies, EDGE, said, “KATIM Connect and the KATIM C-Trust programme represent our vision for the future – a future where industry leaders come together to continuously enhance standards and practices, and develop solutions that protect the most sensitive data in today’s interconnected world. This not only underscores EDGE and KATIM’s commitment to building an end-to-end secure communications ecosystem but also to bolstering the safety and sovereignty of our nation's communications and critical infrastructure.”

Didier Pagnoux, CEO of KATIM, added, “Unlike consumer-grade messaging apps, KATIM Connect is built with the user’s security and privacy in mind. We are dedicated to providing a secure platform that empowers our users to communicate freely, without the risk of their data being compromised. The KATIM C-Trust programme also supports this ambition, creating a platform where secure communications leaders can collaborate and innovate, collectively delivering unparalleled value to our clients.”