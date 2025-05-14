Cassava Technologies has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zindi, the largest professional network for data scientists in Africa, to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaas) across the African continent.

ll see the two organisations collaborate on several initiatives. These include using Cassava’s GPUaaS capabilities for Zindi’s AI solution development and identifying opportunities for both organisations to leverage one another’s platforms and ecosystems.

“For Africa’s AI ecosystem to grow and thrive, it is essential to provide platforms and resources for the continent’s developers and startups.

“Combining our data centres’ advanced GPU capabilities with Zindi’s innovative data science platform creates a powerful foundation for digital advancement,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, president and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

“Zindi is thrilled at the opportunity to partner with Cassava Technologies to strengthen African datasets, address local problems with locally-developed solutions, and help more African AI builders access the resources they need to succeed.

“Collaborating on the launch of a challenge specifically aimed at nurturing Africa’s AI talent will not only expose entrepreneurs and innovative solutions; it will help build new skills and create employment opportunities,” said Zindi CEO and Co-Founder, Celina Lee.

With the signing of this MoU, Cassava and Zindi are set to make significant inroads in Africa’s AI landscape. This follows its recent announcement of its plans to build Africa’s first AI factory and the 2024 launch of Cassava’s AI business.

