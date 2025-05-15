Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held a series of high-level meetings on Wednesday to assess progress in Egypt’s human development strategy, with a particular focus on healthcare, population policy, and education reform.

Meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the president reviewed initiatives under the National Project for Human Development.

These efforts include the rollout of 300 integrated development centers, expansion of early childhood services through increased nursery capacity, and holistic programs targeting physical, mental, and social health—aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

Presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy reported that Minister Abdel Ghaffar provided updates on the national population strategy, part of the presidential “Bedaya” initiative aimed at improving demographic indicators. Progress includes declines in child stunting, obesity, and anemia, alongside a projected reduction in the annual population growth rate to 1.34% in 2025, down from 1.4% the previous year.

Al-Sisi also reviewed the status of healthcare infrastructure projects across 11 governorates. In FY 2025, Egypt will complete the construction or renovation of 20 hospitals at a cost of EGP 11.7bn, adding nearly 2,650 beds—including 458 intensive care, 442 neonatal, and 1,749 inpatient beds. These facilities will also be equipped with 542 dialysis units and 95 operating rooms, with completed projects in South Sinai, Gharbia, Minya, Qena, Assiut, Ismailia, and Aswan.

The president received a briefing on Phase Two of the Universal Health Insurance System, which covers Damietta, Kafr El-Sheikh, Minya, Matrouh, and North Sinai. The plan includes upgrading 11 hospitals and constructing 19 new ones, with total capacity expected to reach 10,517 beds. Additionally, 534 new primary care units are being built, bringing the national total to 669. The estimated budget for this phase is EGP 115bn.

Stressing the importance of timely and high-quality implementation, Al-Sisi also reviewed the national digital health transformation plan. Key elements include electronic health records, artificial intelligence integration, a national health information exchange, and global partnerships to ensure long-term sustainability.

In a key directive, Al-Sisi instructed officials to explore the integration of artificial intelligence as a mandatory subject in school curricula—underscoring a shift toward future-focused education.

The president also reviewed the progress of 15 presidential health initiatives covering all age groups. To date, more than 234 million health services have been delivered through 3,527 facilities. The “Ending Surgical Waitlists” initiative has served nearly 2.7 million patients since 2018, and over 2.1 million individuals have received state-funded treatment in 2025 alone, costing EGP 23.2bn.

The discussions also touched on Egypt’s drive to localize pharmaceutical and medical device production. Al-Sisi called for new incentives to attract investment in this critical sector, aiming to meet domestic needs and expand exports. He also urged improvements in working conditions for healthcare professionals, along with greater access to advanced training—especially in AI-powered medical applications.

In a separate meeting, Al-Sisi discussed educational reform with Minister of Education Mohamed Abdel Latif and Egyptian Military Academy Director Lt. Gen. Ashraf Salem Zaher. The talks focused on improving teacher selection and training, with new frameworks emphasizing academic, technical, and personal development through national institutions and training centers.

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to education reform, Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of developing the human element. “Teachers are the cornerstone of the education system,” he said, calling for continued support, objective recruitment processes, and sustained investment in teacher development.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt