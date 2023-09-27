E& today announced it has joined the World Economic Forum's EDISON Alliance, reinforcing its commitment to making a positive impact on the world by prioritising digital inclusion in achieving the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals.

Launched in 2021, the EDISON Alliance is a global initiative that seeks to improve the lives of millions of people through affordable access to digital solutions in healthcare, finance, and education.

E& has pledged to contribute significantly to this mission by striving to improve the lives of 30 million individuals through enhanced network access, financial services, and technology education by 2025.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&, has been appointed as one of the Champions of the Alliance, taking a prominent role in working alongside senior government officials and industry leaders to drive digital inclusion globally.

Dowidar said, "Joining the EDISON Alliance underscores our commitment to an inclusive digital world where everyone can harness the benefits of the digital age. Central to our values is bridging the gap for those currently missing out on internet opportunities. By championing digital inclusion, we aim to uplift individuals and communities, subsequently fuelling global economic growth.”

He added: “We are committed to supporting and aligning with the UAE's efforts in this endeavour. Our focus will be on addressing the critical challenges of affordability, accessibility, and usability, in collaboration with the public and private sectors, to ensure that the benefits of the digital age are accessible to all.”

The EDISON Alliance's ambitious goal is to provide affordable access to digital services to 1 billion people by 2025. This groundbreaking initiative is a collaboration between public and private sector leaders, working together to bridge the digital divide and ensure that the benefits of the digital age are accessible to all.

Claude Dyer, Acting Head, EDISON Alliance, World Economic Forum, said, “The EDISON Alliance is a unique multistakeholder platform aiming to demonstrate that reaching universal digital inclusion is achievable by inspiring organisations to positively impact one billion people by 2025, catalysing new partnerships that would not have come about otherwise and facilitating peer-learning and best practice sharing.”

Harrison Lung, Group Chief Strategy Officer at e&, has been appointed to the Executive Network of the Alliance, where he will play a pivotal role in mobilising joint efforts across all of e& operations and aligning priorities to advocate for increased digital investment.

Lung said, “We recognise that the EDISON Alliance is already halfway to its goal of providing affordable access to digital services to one billion people. Joining the alliance represents a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact on global digital inclusion by supporting the achievement of its goals. I am honoured to be part of this esteemed group of change-makers, and I look forward to working together to achieve our shared goals.”

By becoming a member of the alliance, e& will be the first technology player headquartered in MENA to join the global platform, following the UAE government’s commitment to the EDISON Alliance as a partner in its Lighthouse Countries Network. The alliance demonstrates the UAE's dedication to digital wellbeing, aligning with its national goals in technology, education, healthcare, finance, future initiatives and enhancing digital reach, accessibility, literacy, and global impact.

The EDISON Alliance brings together 50 CEOs, ministers, and 100 organisations from various sectors and industries to address the global digital divide. To date, the Alliance has positively impacted the lives of 454 million people through 250 initiatives in 90 countries, marking significant progress toward its 2025 target of improving 1 billion lives through digital inclusion.