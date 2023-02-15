Twitter should be able to facilitate payments and will offer financial services in five years from now, its CEO Elon Musk said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The world's richest man was having a chat with Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, UAE, Chairman, World Government Summit at WGS 2023.

At the WGS he talked about his focus on the social platform for this year and when he plans to hire a CEO.

"I think I need to stabilise the orgnaisation and make sure it's in a financially healthy state. Its product roadmap should be properly laid out. I think by the end of this year, I should be able to find someone," he told Al Gergawi.

Musk said the social platform is accelerating its efforts of getting people and organisations verified to stop misinformation and false news. "Not sure it will succeed or be perfect, but I am sure it's heading in a good direction," he said.

"Twitter is a startup in reverse and there is lot of work needed to get Twitter in a stable position. It is not my intention to work like crazy, a mere 80-hour work week will be fine and that is what I aspire to," he added.

(Reporting by Seban Scaria; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)