As the world focuses on reducing energy consumption on World Energy Day 2024, Dubai-based 3DXB Group is at the forefront of sustainable building practices with its pioneering 3D printing technology, offering a significant solution to the energy challenges posed by the construction industry, said its top official.

"By utilizing 3D printing technology, 3DXB Group is leading the way in creating eco-friendly buildings that are not only faster and more cost-effective to build but are also designed to minimize energy consumption throughout their lifecycle," remarked its Chairman Badar Rashid AlBlooshi.

A regional industry player, 3DXB Group is a specialist in providing cutting-edge 3D printing solutions tailored for the construction industry.

"Energy efficiency in buildings is a key component of global sustainability efforts, and 3D printing is a game-changer," said AlBlooshi.

"By integrating advanced technologies in construction, we are making strides toward reducing the overall energy footprint of buildings while aligning with the UAE's goals for a greener, more sustainable future," he added.

With buildings accounting for a large share of global energy use, 3DXB’s innovative approach is contributing to a future where construction not only meets green standards but actively reduces energy demands, stated AlBlooshi.

Building energy-efficient structures is essential to achieving national and global sustainability goals. As per recent studies, buildings consume nearly 40% of the world’s energy, making the need for innovative solutions more urgent than ever, he added.

The Dubai group said its cutting-edge 3D printing technology brings multiple benefits to the energy consumption landscape.

The precise and controlled application of materials leads to substantial energy savings during the construction phase.

Additionally, the technology allows for better insulation and architectural designs that optimize energy efficiency, reducing the need for cooling and heating—a critical consideration in the UAE's climate, it stated.

By reducing material waste and construction timelines, 3DXB said its solutions directly contribute to both environmental sustainability and energy conservation.

Buildings constructed using 3D printing can see a reduction in energy consumption of up to 30%, making them a crucial part of the shift toward net-zero carbon buildings, aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategy, it stated.

As the UAE continues to position itself as a leader in sustainable development, 3DXB Group remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in construction technology, ensuring that energy-efficient, sustainable buildings become the new standard.-TradeArabia News Service

