Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has provided its employees with the smart assistants Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Security Copilot, making it the first government entity in the UAE to adopt this advanced technology from Microsoft.

This is part of DEWA’s efforts to utilise innovation and the latest disruptive technologies to enhance efficiency, productivity, and quality. DEWA is among the first utilities in the world to adopt Microsoft’s Copilot.

Copilot's features are powered by generative Artificial Intelligence technology. It enriches the employee experience, facilitates the performance of their tasks, automates workflow, and strengthens cooperation between work teams, in addition to saving effort and time. Copilot’s features can be modified to suit each employee and to meet their growing needs while ensuring smoother operations.

This also helps to keep pace with new and accelerating requirements, anticipate challenges, and turn them into promising opportunities. These features align with the highest standards of privacy and security followed by DEWA as it implements AI service protection technologies.

“We follow the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to empower our employees and enable them to anticipate and shape a sustainable future. In line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, we seek to utilise AI and its tools in various aspects of work.

This will enhance digital transformation, elevate performance, strengthen our future readiness, and increase DEWA’s global competitiveness and leadership as one of the most innovative and distinguished utilities in the world. We take pride in our strategic partnership with Microsoft to enhance the digital transformation and elevate our graphics processing unit (GPU) capabilities as an enabler for our generative AI roadmap.

This cooperation boosts computational efficiency and data processing. It ensures innovative development and superior decision-making. Microsoft’s solutions in AI adopted by DEWA ensure compatibility and commitment to the highest data security standards. At DEWA, we are keen to continue adopting the latest advanced technologies to consolidate the happiness and confidence of all stakeholders, especially employees, whom we consider to be the backbone of all our global achievements and success,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

“We utilise innovation and the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to achieve our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050. DEWA is committed to keeping pace with accelerating technologies, as we continue to develop our world-class digital infrastructure and provide advanced and value-added digital services,” added Al Tayer.

The Copilot also supports developers and programmers in writing code and developing applications. It understands the context of the code being written, provides suggestions during the programming process, and offers tips on code formatting and error correction to enhance development. On the other hand, Security Copilot enhances the processes of analysing and responding to cybersecurity attacks to raise the efficiency and productivity of the relevant teams.

