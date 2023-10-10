The data centres are expected to be operational in the second half (H2) of 2024, according to a press release.

The project aligns with the Kingdom’s efforts to accelerate its digital transformation and backs its strategy for an innovative future.

The Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Haytham Al Ohali, said: “Providing Cisco’s latest collaborative business innovations to companies in the Kingdom will contribute to creating qualitative opportunities to enable digital capabilities in the Kingdom, given the increasing demand for secure technology solutions across Saudi Arabia.”

Javed Khan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco Collaboration, noted: “As Saudi Arabia continues its digital transformation, we are pleased to build the infrastructure and provide the tools to leverage the latest innovations that make work better."

The recent Cisco Broadband Survey underlined that 68% of respondents in Saudi Arabia rely on their home internet to work and run a business online. This shift increased the demand for cloud-based collaboration platforms across the Kingdom.

Salman Faqeeh, Managing Director of Cisco Saudi Arabia, commented: “This step is a significant addition to Cisco’s investments in KSA and will help fuel the economic growth and digital transformation shaping Saudi Arabia’s future.”

