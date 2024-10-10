Saudi Arabia - Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, China’s on-demand delivery giant, has announced its expansion into Riyadh. This development signifies the platform’s commitment to enhancing food delivery services throughout the Kingdom.



As the localized Saudi arm of Meituan, Keeta draws on the expertise of one of the largest food delivery platforms in the world. Meituan manages an impressive 60 million deliveries daily and serves 680 million users, underscoring its global leadership in the industry.



In support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Keeta is poised to invest SR1 billion in the Kingdom. This strategic investment will facilitate the growth of Keeta’s operations and contribute to the local job market and overall economy.



Saudi Arabia presents a burgeoning market for food delivery, with recent reports indicating that the number of users is expected to reach 19.2m users by 2029. As more consumers embrace digital solutions, the demand for efficient food delivery services continues to rise.



“Our expansion into Riyadh underlines our commitment to the Saudi market, which presents unique opportunities driven by a young, tech-savvy population and a growing appetite for digital solutions,” said Tony Qiu, CEO of Keeta. “We are excited to invest in this dynamic environment, supporting Vision 2030 while offering a seamless and diverse food delivery experience that meets the distinct preferences of Saudi consumers.”



Keeta’s value proposition emphasizes affordability, with unlimited free delivery options, a reliable on-time delivery promise, and a diverse array of restaurants and cuisines. The platform’s goal is to provide an unparalleled food delivery experience tailored to the needs of customers.



As the platform broadens its presence in Saudi Arabia, Keeta is committed to redefining the food delivery landscape while contributing to the Kingdom’s economic development.



For additional information about Keeta’s services, please download the Keeta app from the App Store or Google Play.

