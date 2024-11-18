Bahrain - Beyon Solutions, a part of Bahrain's leading telecom and technology group Beyon, has signed a partnership agreement with Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) to help transform critical communication services and security operations at Bahrain International Airport and the BAS Headquarters.

The deal, inked on the sidelines of the recent Bahrain International Airshow 2024, will see Beyon Solutions leverage its extensive expertise in smart technologies to enhance real-time incident response management and advance BAS’s security architecture, aligning with the airport’s growing need to safeguard personnel and facilities while ensuring seamless, uninterrupted operations.

The solution will cover BAS facilities inside and outside the airport, including the catering facility, cargo terminal, engineering complex and headquarters, it stated.

"BAS operates within a highly dynamic and mission-critical environment requiring the utmost in security and operational efficiency. We are pleased to support their implementation of a unified security management platform that streamlines operations with efficient use of IoT sensors and data analytics," remarked Beyon Solutions CEO Nicholas Toon after sealing the partnership with Bahrain Airport Services CEO Engineer Mohamed Khalil Ahmed in the presence of other officials from both parties at Beyon’s BIAS Chalet.

Khalil Ahmed pointed out that the initiative was part of the digital transformation journey that BAS had commenced a few years ago.

"We are committed to safety and security across all operational areas. Through our collaboration with Beyon Solutions, BAS is poised to optimize incident response, elevate airport security, and create a safer, more efficient environment at Bahrain International Airport while adhering to key aviation compliance requirements," he stated.

Founded in 1977, Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) is a leading aviation service provider at Bahrain International Airport, recognized for upholding international standards through robust Safety and Quality Management Systems.

BAS supports airport operations with four main units: Ground Operations, Cargo, Catering, and Aircraft Engineering, each dedicated to specialized services.

"This partnership enables us to strengthen Bahrain International Airport’s position as a leading hub for security, efficiency, and innovation," he added.

