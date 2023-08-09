Bahrain’s Telecom Regulatory Authority and operators have discussed a Telecom Emergency Response Plan aimed at preventing possible disruptions in an emergency.

The Telecom Emergency Response Plan encompasses strategies, protocols and technologies to strengthen resilience and ensure a swift collaborative response and recovery.

Philip Marnick, the General Director of TRA, emphasised the importance of the emergency response plan, stating: “The TRA's top priority is to ensure uninterrupted connectivity and reliable communication for consumers, even during emergencies.”

Proactive approach

He further added: “The plan reflects our proactive approach to handling all situations and commitment to ensuring the safety and resilience of Bahrain's telecommunications infrastructure and services.”

Comprising key stakeholders, including mobile operators, the committee discussed the development and implementation of proactive measures for addressing potential telecommunication challenges in times of crisis.

