Bahrain will be hosting the 9th SDMX Global Conference on Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange from October 29 to November 2, 2023 on the theme ‘Empowering Data Communities’.

The event, co-organised by the SDMX Sponsors and the Bahrain Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) with support of ESCWA and Banca d’Italia, and will bring together a broad range of official statistics compilers and users from national, regional and international agencies, academia and the private sector.

This conference is a bi-annual event for the official statistics community worldwide to share information on recent and upcoming SDMX developments leveraging SDMX tools and technologies for enhanced collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Plenary sessions

It will include three days of plenary sessions followed by two days of statistical capacity-building for statisticians at beginner and advanced levels. Set to attract various levels of statisticians, SDMX experts, and data professionals, the conference is a major global event in the statistics field, providing an opportunity to discuss the latest international developments and specifically enhance the process of exchanging statistical data, indicators, and SDMX metadata.

“It will also enable participants to stay up to date with the latest developments related to national data and information exchanges and enhance the capabilities of those working in the field through specialised workshops and general discussions.

The first edition of this conference was held in 2007 in the US, with subsequent events hosted by France, US, Thailand, Ethiopia, and Hungary. The 8th edition was organised remotely in Mexico in line with the precautionary measures taken by governments to counter the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic.

