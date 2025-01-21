Bahrain - The Housing and Urban Planning Ministry reported significant growth in the use of its electronic services in 2024, reflecting its efforts to advance digital transformation and deliver enhanced services to citizens.

The ministry’s website received approximately 260,000 visits during the year, indicating widespread engagement with its online offerings.

The ministry processed 8,863 requests through its website and an additional 10,727 requests via the national portal Bahrain.bh.

These included applications for financial services, housing units, land plots, maintenance services, ownership transfers and other housing-related transactions.

The remote customer service platform, launched in mid-2023, attracted more than 7,517 users, supported by features designed to simplify processes and improve accessibility for citizens.

In addition, 4,122 appointments were scheduled electronically for in-person visits to the ministry’s customer service centre, while 782 financial consultations were conducted remotely via the website.

These initiatives aimed to streamline access to services and enhance communication between the ministry and the public.

The ministry introduced 12 new electronic services in 2024, including applications for financial facilitation and renovation loans, maintenance requests, certifications and housing services for individuals with disabilities.

It also launched a remote customer service center to further expand its digital offerings.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to improving its electronic services and advancing its digital transformation plans.

These efforts align with the government’s 2023-2026 programme to digitise public services and streamline processes to better serve citizens.

