Dhahran: Aramco Digital and Intel announced their intent to establish Saudi Arabia's inaugural Open RAN (Radio Access Network) Development Center.

The facility is expected to drive innovation, foster technological advancements and contribute to the digital transformation landscape in the Kingdom.



The collaborative effort aims to accelerate the development and deployment of Open RAN technologies, helping to enable the Kingdom to build robust and agile telecommunication infrastructure focused on accelerating digitization across industries. This collaboration aims to align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which focuses on technological advancements and economic diversification. Open RAN, an evolving paradigm in wireless network architecture, allows for greater flexibility, interoperability and innovation. Aramco Digital brings a deep understanding of the development needs and ambitions of the Kingdom and the opportunities for Open RAN technology deployment, along with a unique perspective of the Kingdom's economic landscape. Aramco Digital's CEO Tareq Amin said: "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to helping drive innovation in the Kingdom.



The Open RAN Development Center is expected to be a catalyst for digital evolution, providing a platform for collaboration, skill development and the creation of a vibrant technology ecosystem. "We are pleased to collaborate on Open RAN with Aramco Digital and to combine Intel's technological prowess in network and edge computing and software with the local insights and industry leadership of Aramco Digital.



Together, we aim to accelerate the deployment of edge-native Open RAN solutions in Saudi Arabia and beyond," said Sachin Katti, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network and Edge Group. The Open RAN Development Center is planned to commence operations in 2024, marking a milestone in Saudi Arabia's journey towards a technology-driven future.