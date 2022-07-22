Cairo – Arab Financial Services (AFS), a digital payment solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa, intends to scale up its services in Egypt.

Based in Cairo, the platform will establish its Egypt hub to offer payment solutions to the country’s businesses and financial institutions, according to a recent press release.

Samer Soliman, CEO of AFS, said: “Entering the Egyptian market reflects its importance and potential. It also aligns with AFS’s vision to become the leading enabler for digital transaction transformation across the Middle East and Africa region.”

Soliman announced: “The AFS board has appointed Tawfik Mahmoud, an experienced payments expert with a proven track record, to take on the challenge of leading the AFS team in Egypt.”

Mahmoud noted: “It is my intention to deliver both mass market and tailored payment solutions to reflect the many different types of businesses that operate in Egypt and to leverage the wealth and breadth of products and services AFS has brought and is bringing to the payments market.”

Mahmoud will lead the company’s growth strategy in the Arab republic and scale Egyptian merchants’ clients across all sectors and industries.

