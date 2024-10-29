Anxinsec, a leading cybersecurity product and service provider, announced that it has established its global headquarters at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), choosing the emirate as the launchpad for its next phase of growth. The decision is in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

By setting up its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Anxinsec will operate in a city globally recognised for its cutting-edge cybersecurity infrastructure, where leading tech players such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, G42 and Bespin Global, are already operational and set up to leverage a diverse talent base.

The global cybersecurity industry is expected to grow from US$190.4 billion in 2023 to a market value of $298.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.4 percent. Currently valued at $0.54 billion, the UAE’s cybersecurity industry is expected to reach $1.07 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 12.72 percent. By welcoming businesses focused on digital security, the UAE continues to expand its cybersecurity capabilities with targeted investments across cloud security, endpoint protection, and data loss prevention solutions.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said, "With a track record of investments in the digital sector and a clear focus on industries of the future, Abu Dhabi has established itself as a regional economic powerhouse, empowering businesses to lead the forefront of technological development. Anxinsec joins a growing lineup of companies that we have welcomed to Abu Dhabi to invest in high-impact solutions that protect our state-of-the-art digital infrastructure.”

Alex Jiang, Chairman of Anxinsec, said, "ADIO's support and our partnership with ADGM have enabled Anxinsec to set up its global headquarters in the heart of Abu Dhabi. The emirate stands out as the primary choice for our base of operations, thanks to its top-tier infrastructure and exceptional talent pool. It offers an ideal environment for business operations, investment opportunities, living, and work, with seamless connectivity to both regional and international markets.

"Supported by ADIO, we're dedicated to advancing our core technologies, bolstering our R&D capabilities, and enhancing our marketing strategies. Anxinsec, as a knowledge-driven cybersecurity firm, is dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions and expert services, fostering the growth of Abu Dhabi's thriving digital economy."

Anxinsec has already collaborated with local government agencies, including the UAE Cybersecurity Council, to join the next wave of cybersecurity innovation that is cutting across the broader region. Anxinsec represents the latest in a series of high-profile collaborations between ADIO and global tech leaders, joining industry pioneers like Tamatem Games, Ubisoft, Insilico Medicine, the Applied AI Company (AAICO) and NEOPLY.