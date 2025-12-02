The Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Centre (AMMROC) has signed three strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI), represented by its leading industrial facilities in Egypt.

The agreements aim to strengthen cooperation in industrial and technical domains, develop joint capabilities in aircraft components, structures, and systems, support engine parts manufacturing and treatment, and enhance helicopter system maintenance programmes.

The signing took place as part of AMMROC’s participation under the UAE National Pavilion at the fourth edition of the International Defence Exhibition “EDEX 2025”, held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center from 1 – 4 December, with the participation of major global defence and security companies. The Pavilion is supported by Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Defence.

The agreements were signed at the Egyptian Pavilion in the presence of Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, Mahmood Alhay Alhameli, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Aviation. The MoUs were signed by Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, and Major General Engineer Mukhtar Abdel Latif, Chairman of the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI).

These MoUs reflect AMMROC’s ongoing efforts to broaden its industrial partnerships and strengthen technical cooperation in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul—supporting operational readiness and enhancing integration between both parties in the defence aviation sector.

During its participation at EDEX Egypt, AMMROC is showcasing models of the F-16 and C-130 aircraft platforms it supports through MRO programmes. The company is also meeting partners and visitors in Hall 3 to highlight its advanced capabilities and explore new cooperation opportunities.

AMMROC signed an MoU with the AOI Aircraft Factory to establish a strategic framework for cooperation in manufacturing, developing, marketing, and selling components, structures, and systems for fixed-wing aircraft, jet aircraft, and unmanned aerial systems.

The agreement also includes aligning production line capabilities with AMMROC programmes, establishing dedicated manufacturing cells or production lines for AMMROC requirements, and enhancing inspection and testing work to the highest standards.

It further covers knowledge transfer, technical training, and preparing joint proposals to meet the growing demand for components across regional and international markets.

AMMROC signed a second MoU with the AOI Engine Factory and Digital Manufacturing Center to enhance strategic cooperation and industrial, operational, and marketing integration in the overhaul, repair, manufacturing, treatment, and supply of engine parts and components, while leveraging advanced digital manufacturing capabilities.

The MoU includes performing specific engine maintenance and overhaul tasks, manufacturing and supplying engine components—such as rotating and static parts, housings, frames, and shafts—and collaborating on heat-treatment, surface-treatment, and coatings required for selected engine parts, while strengthening associated supply chains.

It also includes joint technical training programmes, extending component operational lifecycle, precision manufacturing and machining, and exploring expansion opportunities for the factory to support AMMROC-related engine programmes.

AMMROC also signed an MoU with Helwan Factory for Advanced Industries to support the development of helicopter maintenance capabilities.

The agreement covers cooperation in the MRO services of helicopter components and systems, as well as manufacturing or modifying selected parts for AMMROC’s operational platforms.

It further includes developing upgrade and modernisation programmes, structural work, coverings and composite systems, identifying priority models, establishing dedicated production lines or specialised workshops, implementing joint training and knowledge-transfer programmes, and exploring opportunities for joint projects across regional markets.

Dr. Nasser Al Nuaimi said, “These agreements represent an important step in advancing industrial integration and reflect the UAE’s commitment to strengthening defence cooperation with our strategic partners, especially Egypt. These partnerships lay the foundation for building advanced, self-reliant capabilities rooted in modern knowledge and technology and support the development of a defense ecosystem capable of achieving high operational readiness and reinforcing supply chains in a way that supports our future ambitions.”

Mahmood Alhay Alhameli, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Aviation, said, “These agreements represent a strategic step toward expanding our regional partnerships, particularly in the Egyptian market, which offers significant potential and advanced capabilities. By integrating these strengths with our expertise and infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for a long-term collaboration that supports our ongoing efforts to enhance the services delivered through AMMROC’s operational ecosystem in the UAE.”

Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, said, “AMMROC’s participation at EDEX 2025 reflects our commitment to strengthening our regional presence and expanding our international partnerships in the military aviation sector. Through our advanced MRO ecosystem, we continue to support fleet readiness across the region. The signing of three strategic MoUs with the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation reinforces our shared vision with our partners in Egypt to advance industrial capabilities, transfer knowledge, and expand bilateral cooperation in aviation and defence.”

He added, “These partnerships enhance the readiness of military fleets and expand AMMROC’s service scope in line with our vision to develop world-class MRO capabilities, meet the needs of regional and international operators, and reinforce the UAE’s position as an advanced regional hub in this sector.”

The MoUs reflect AMMROC’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and expanding joint industrial capabilities, supporting military fleet readiness and enhancing integration between leading aviation and defence entities in the UAE and Egypt.