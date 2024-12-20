Alimak Group and Skyline Robotics have announced a five-year exclusive agreement to develop automated Building Maintenance Units, BMUs, for permanent facade access. Alimak Group is also investing a minor undisclosed amount in Skyline Robotics.

The agreement with Skyline Robotics combines Alimak Group’s expertise in vertical access solutions and Skyline’s robotics expertise. The initial goal of the project is to develop an integrated robotic building maintenance unit, which will provide automated window cleaning and facade maintenance.

“Alimak Group’s Facade Access division is investing heavily in technology for the construction and infrastructure markets. We are delighted to collaborate with Skyline Robotics, a recognised leader in the development of robotic solutions for window cleaning and facade maintenance, to make our solutions smarter and better integrated with our clients’ modern asset management strategies,” says Philippe Gastineau, Senior EVP of the Facade Access division at Alimak Group.

High-rise window cleaning robot

Skyline Robotics’ flagship product is Ozmo, a high-rise window cleaning robot. Michael Brown, CEO of Skyline Robotics, adds, “together we are delivering a transformational solution that will benefit the entire real estate value chain globally.”

In parallel, Alimak Group’s Facade Access division recently introduced a mechatronic BMU with multi-axis controls for the construction and infrastructure markets. This solution offers benefits such as easier end-user operation, 20% less weight and 30% lower CO₂ emissions compared to a traditional telescopic jib BMU.

“Our new mechatronic BMU is another example of the technology we are bringing to the market, to make our solutions easier to install and operate, and more sustainable over the long term,” says Gastineau.

