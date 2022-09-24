NEW YORK — Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih stressed that technology has a significant and fundamental impact on the way of investing and living and the mechanisms of interaction between companies.



In a dialogue session during the “PRIORITY” Summit organized by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in New York on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Al-Falih addressed the priority sectors in investment after the economic transformation in the world.



He highlighted the Kingdom's efforts and plans to invest in sectors that focus on improving quality of life.



Al-Falih said, “In light of the outbreak of the pandemic, it has been proven that the use of technology is important to deal with the challenges we face and provide opportunities for investors”.

