Beyon, the largest communications and information technology company in Bahrain, has appointed Aecom as the master planner for its ambitious Digital City project being set up at an investment of $700 million.

The scope of work includes provision of comprehensive planning and design of the Digital City.

The appointment marks a key milestone in the development of this transformative initiative, which aims to establish a premier technology and innovation ecosystem in the Hamala area, said Beyon in a statement.

As the appointed master planner, Aecom will lead the comprehensive planning and design of the Digital City, ensuring a clear focus on accommodating its various intended uses, including commercial, technological, and lifestyle components such as landscaped open spaces, and essential urban amenities, said Beyon in a statement.

A key priority of the master planning process will be the seamless integration of the Digital City within Bahrain’s existing and proposed transport infrastructure, it stated.

Bahrain's Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA) will be playing an active role in integrating the Digital City development within the kingdom’s broader urban expansion strategy, ensuring that the project incorporates efficient internal traffic systems, and connects to the main transport networks so that the area is optimally planned for future growth, it added.

The agreement was signed at a special ceremony held at Beyon’s headquarters in the presence of Andrew Kvaalseth, Beyon CEO, Faisal Al Jalahma, Chairman of the Digital City Development Company, Engineer Ahmed Al Khayat, CEO of Bahrain’s UPDA (Urban Planning and Development Authority) and David Border, Aecom’s Head of Buildings + Places in Bahrain.

Al Jalahma said the appointment of Aecom as the master planner for Digital City is a key step forward in realising the Digital City's vision of a thriving technological hub.

This project is being designed to create opportunities that attract foreign direct investment in technology, commerce and R&D creating and providing high-value jobs for the future.

"We are confident that with Aecom’s expertise, and the support of key authorities, the Beyon Digital City will not only accelerate Bahrain’s digital economy but also position the Kingdom as a leading destination for innovation and enterprise," he added.

Al Khayat said the successful integration of Beyon Digital City with Bahrain’s broader infrastructure plans is crucial to its long-term viability.

"At UPDA, we are committed to working closely with Aecom and other stakeholders to develop a project that enhances connectivity and aligns with the country’s urban planning objectives. Beyon Digital City supports several key aspects of UPDA’s detailed land use strategy, contributing to improved trade exchange, and the creation of high-value job opportunities and new business growth," he stated.

"Furthermore, the development will incorporate a multimodal transportation network, ensuring safe, efficient, and comfortable mobility. This includes an automated tram system, complemented by extensive landscaped areas and open spaces, reinforcing sustainability at the core of the project," he added.

On the contract win, Border said: "We are honoured to be entrusted with the master planning of Beyon Digital City. Our approach will focus on sustainable urban design, efficient transport integration, and the creation of a dynamic, people-centered environment that fosters innovation and collaboration."

Beyon’s Digital City project is positioned as a landmark initiative that will reinforce Bahrain’s status as a digital and innovation hub in the region, he stated.

By leveraging world-class urban planning expertise and strategic infrastructure coordination, the development is expected to set new benchmarks in sustainable, tech-driven urbanization, ultimately contributing to the Kingdom’s long-term economic and technological growth objectives, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

