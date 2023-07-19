While the UAE continues to position itself as a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI), a new study shows that 91% of businesses in the Emirates believe that it will shape the economic landscape for future growth in the region.

The new study, conducted by online learning platform Coursera, in partnership with YouGov, revealed that 83% of UAE businesses were ready to integrate generative AI into their operations.

Another 82% of the survey group, comprising more than 500 business leaders in the UAE, revealed they had already implemented AI into their existing offerings, with 51% stating extensive implementation covering all functions.

The study, aimed to uncover perceptions of generative AI and its impact on businesses and the workforce, said that 85% of business leaders believed generative AI would reshape their customer offerings or business operations in the next three years.

“The remarkable implementation of generative AI and UAE companies’ commitment to embracing this transformative technology highlight the nation’s successful investment in shaping the future. This strategic move aligns with ongoing digital transformation efforts, unlocking unprecedented efficiency and productivity for the workforce,” said Kais Zribi, General Manager for the Middle East and Africa at Coursera, in a statement.

“Data from our study emphasises the importance of continuous learning for both employees and job seekers, empowering them to proactively adapt to the ever-evolving demands of the modern workplace,” he added.

Concerns over AI

Even as the UAE was poised to embrace AI into its business landscape, the survey also flagged concerns over job displacement and data privacy breaches with the adaption of this technology.

The Coursera study revealed that 55% of those interviewed raised questions over job displacement, while another 49% worried about data privacy and security. Another 43% expressed concern over lack of transparency in decision-making as a top risk of implementing AI in operational functions.

Despite worries, the consensus revealed that half of those surveyed believed generative AI would change the required skills for the workforce. Notably, 87% of respondents expressed the desire for new employees to possess the necessary AI skills. Moreover, 2 in 3 of surveyed companies planned to use online training to upskill their employees and bridge the AI skills gap.

AI adaption in the region

According to the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, the country aims to position itself as a global hub for AI, placing emphasis on attracting talent for future jobs, funding research and innovation hubs, developing suitable infrastructure and data ecosystems and establishing a balanced legislative environment.

The AI market in the Middle East is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. According to PwC, AI is projected to contribute close to 14% of the UAE’s national GDP by 2030, while the Middle East is expected to capture 2% of the total global benefits of AI in 2030, equivalent to $320 billion.

(Writing by Bindu Rai; editing by Seban Scaria)

