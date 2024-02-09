A substantial 51% of business leaders in the Middle East are concerned about lack of funding as the primary obstacle for cybersecurity, compared to only 36% of global leaders who face similar challenges.

This is according to Deloitte, which has released its Future of Cyber report, providing crucial data based on extensive Middle East and global surveys, as well as analysis and insights by Deloitte experts.

Moreover, a substantial 69% of Middle East respondents emphasised the strategic need for training and certification programs to engage, retain and develop cyber talent within organisations.

Huge impact

The report showcases the current levels of awareness around cyber needs in the market, with a notable 52% of respondents in the Middle East emphasising the huge impact of cybersecurity on the success of digital transformation initiatives. In addition, 61% of respondents highlighted the integral role of cybersecurity in supporting comprehensive business disruption planning. The study also revealed that 55% of regional leaders reported achieving a positive business impact as a result of implementing cybersecurity strategies.

Tariq Ajmal, Cyber leader at Deloitte Middle East, said: “As organisations face a constant barrage of cyber threats in today's rapidly evolving digital world, it’s important to adopt a strategic approach to effectively safeguard critical assets. A proactive approach to cybersecurity is paramount, as it focuses on building long term value and is considered an essential part of the framework for businesses to produce their desired outcomes."

"Businesses need to build resilience against disruption by planning for complex events and developing proactive incident response plans. There’s a need to view cybersecurity as a key business enabler through adequate funding, as well as training existing talent and actively recruiting top professionals."

