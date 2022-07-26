Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has released its 2021 annual cybersecurity report titled Navigating New Frontiers, which highlights the growing rate of cyber-attacks by malicious actors on digital infrastructures and individuals in the modern-day hybrid work environment.

The report states that globally, Trend Micro solutions stopped over 94.2 billion threats in 2021, a 42% increase in the number of detections recorded in 2020.

Ransomware attackers are shifting their focus to critical businesses and industries more likely to pay, and double extortion tactics ensure that they are able to profit.

Ransomware-as-a-service offerings have opened the market to cybercriminals with limited technical knowledge, as well as given rise to more specialization, such as initial access brokers who are now an essential part of the cybercrime supply chain. Threat actors are getting better at exploiting human error to compromise cloud infrastructure and remote workers. Homeworkers are often prone to take more risks than those in the office, which makes phishing a greater risk, said the report.

In Bahrain, Trend Micro solutions detected and blocked over 13 million (13,099,967) email threats, 480,244 malware attacks, and more than 1.7 million URL victims’ attacks. Furthermore, shielding remote learning and working, Smart Home Network (SHN) solutions protected devices and networks from 12,627 SHN inbound and outbound attacks and prevented 429,817 SHN events.

“Bahrain has consistently met the hurdles of the evolving threat landscape through the pandemic and many other events that have created a ripple effect in their digital environments,” said Assad Arabi, Managing Director, Gulf Cluster, Trend Micro. “And in today’s hybrid-rich operations, organizations have had to reassess their cybersecurity strategies to meet the challenges of protecting employees in remote locations with access to an enterprise network. The annual cybersecurity report provides necessary insight that can dictate the correct course of actions in shielding all digital journeys with robust multilayered solutions from highly sophisticated threats.”

