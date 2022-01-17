Tamer Adel Seif El-Din assumed the position of CEO and Managing Director of the Arab Investment Bank (aiBANK) as of January 2022.

The appointment came after the completion of the acquisition of 76% of the capital of aiBANK by the alliance of the EFG Hermes Financial Group and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, and the increase of the banks capital to the minimum required EGP 5bn.

Seif El-Din has more than 22 years of experience in the banking field derived from working in a number of banks, including the National Societe Generale Bank where he worked in credit and marketing management; and Misr International Bank in 2004, when he assumed the position of relationship manager with experience in the Project Finance and Syndications Department.

Also, in 2006, Seif El-Din moved to Abu Dhabi to work at the Union National Bank as Director of the Industrial and Structured Finance Department.

During his career in the banking sector, Seif El-Din joined Banque Misr and participated in transformation initiatives to change the culture and draft new strategies for the ancient edifice to ensure the implementation of new work plans in line with the banks objectives.

He also joined the Bank of Alexandria from 2004 to 2021, and the last position he held before taking over the presidency of the Arab Investment Bank was the head of the corporate credit sector and investment banks and a member of the Executive Committee, where he had a hand in the banks recent growth rates.

2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).