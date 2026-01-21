Qatar Investment Authority has discussed splitting its overseas investments from its domestic portfolio as part of ‍a potential restructuring ‍of the sovereign wealth fund, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, ​citing people familiar with the matter.

Executives have considered setting up a new entity ⁠to hold domestic assets worth tens of billions of dollars and develop them into global ⁠champions, the ‌report said.

The move would allow the sovereign wealth fund to sharpen its focus on overseas investments as it prepares for ⁠higher inflows from the country's expanding gas projects, according to the report.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. QIA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This follows Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh ⁠Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani's remarks at ​the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, where he announced plans for Qatar to help domestic ‍companies to compete globally, as part of efforts to diversify the Gulf Arab state's ​economy beyond energy.

"What we are looking for is really to double down on our national champions and expand this number," he said.

He said Qatar has established 44 domestic companies that have the potential to compete globally and anticipates announcing initiatives this year, though he did not provide further details.

QIA chief executive Mohammed Al Sowaidi, last year in May, pledged to invest an additional $500 billion in the United States over the next decade and has signaled the ⁠final figure could be higher.

Earlier this week, the ‌wealth fund agreed to expand its strategic partnership with Goldman Sachs, targeting $25 billion in investments by the Gulf wealth fund in Goldman-managed vehicles and co-investment ‌opportunities.

QIA has ⁠about $580 billion in assets under management, according to sovereign-wealth-fund research firm Global SWF.

