New Murabba, a subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), announces the launch of its inaugural Graduates Program, a strategic initiative designed to cultivate and empower the next generation of Saudi leaders.

The programme welcomed its first cohort, marking a significant milestone in New Murabba's commitment to developing exceptional talent and contributing to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals, according to a press release.

Through a rigorous selection process, New Murabba has identified exceptional graduates who embody the programme's values. This immersive programme will equip these individuals with critical skills in construction, engineering, project management, artificial intelligence, and other key areas, ensuring they are prepared to contribute to building the world's largest and most transformative downtown.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, New Murabba is dedicated to investing in the nation's future by providing unparalleled opportunities for its youth. This programme exemplifies the company’s commitment to education, training, and workforce localization.

Participants will embark on a transformative journey that seamlessly integrates structured on-the-job training with targeted learning courses.

Chief Corporate Services Officer, Mamdouh Al Quraishi, stated: “By cultivating the next generation of leaders, New Murabba aspires to build a brighter tomorrow for our nation. We are confident these graduates will shape the future of our community and drive innovation on a global scale."

The New Murabba Graduates Program represents a significant investment in the future leaders of Saudi Arabia.

This initiative, along with other upcoming efforts, aims at laying the foundation for a new generation of skilled professionals who will remarkably support the continuous development taking place in the Kingdom.

