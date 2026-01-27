PHOTO
Azerbaijan’s sovereign oil fund SOFAZ increased the share of gold in its investment portfolio to 38.2% in 2025, up from 20.6% at the end of 2024, it said in a report published on Tuesday.
SOFAZ purchased 53.4 tonnes of gold in 2025, raising its total gold holdings to 200 tonnes, the report said.
The fund’s total assets rose to $73.5 billion from $60 billion a year earlier.
SOFAZ was established in 1999 to manage Azerbaijan’s hydrocarbon revenues and support long-term macroeconomic stability.
The sovereign wealth fund accumulates income from oil and gas exports, bonus payments and transit fees. It channels its resources into strategic state projects and budget support.
The fund has been steadily diversifying its investment portfolio in recent years.
