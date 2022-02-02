Riyadh – Mubasher: The net profits of the Saudi National Bank (SNB) increased by 10.73% to SAR 12.67 billion in 2021, compared to SAR 11.44 billion in 2020.

The bank's net income from special commissions, financing, and investments jumped by 32.57% to SAR 22.12 billion last year, compared to SAR 16.69 billion in 2020, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the bank's assets hiked by 52.5% to SAR 914.15 billion in 2021 from SAR 599.44 billion in 2020.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 2.99 in 2021, against SAR 3.68 in the previous year.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, SNB recorded a year-on-year (YoY) surge of 15% in net profits to SAR 9.31 billion from SAR 8.08 billion.