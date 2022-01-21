UAE-listed United Arab Bank (UAB) has appointed Thomas Mathew Alexander to take over the reins as interim chief executive officer of the company, according to a disclosure on Friday.

The appointment comes after Ahmad Mohammad Abu Eideh quit the position on December 14, 2021.

The bank did not specify how long the interim chief executive will stay in the position, or when it expects to hire a permanent replacement.

“We will update you with any new information as and when received,” the bank told the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022