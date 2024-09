Yoshi Katsuda has been appointed as the regional head of Middle East at the Japanese bank MUFG, effective this week. He will be based in Dubai and will report into Hidefumi Yamamura, regional executive, MUFG EMEA.

Katsuda has spent 25 years at the bank, including a stint in EMEA, a statement said on Wednesday.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

