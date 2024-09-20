KUWAIT CITY, Sept 19: Head of the Court of Appeals, Counselor Mohamed El-Rifai, decided to close seven real estate rental appeal sections following the issuance of Decree 95/2024, which stipulates “the General Court sections shall deal with rent-related appeals in an appellate capacity,”.

The decision stating that “Article Two of Decree-Law No. 15/2024 on amending some provisions of Decree-Law No. 35/1978 regarding real estate rent; which was published in the official gazette – Kuwait Al-Youm, stipulates the referral of pending cases in all sections at the Court of Appeals to the Court of First Instance, except those scheduled for ruling, provided the ruling is announced within a month of the issuance of this Decree-Law and after reviewing the list of rental appeals.

This decision is in line with the authorization granted to us by the General Assembly of the court on June 10, 2024 when it was decided to close the first and second Capital Rent sections, the first and second Hawally Rent sections, in addition to the Farwaniya, Ahmadi and Jahra sections.” The decision also stipulates that the Book Administration, in coordination with the Technical Office, shall refer the appeals in progress in the sections subject to the first clause, which have not been decided until the date of the issuance of Decree No. 95/2024 on Sept15, 2024; to the Technical Office to take the necessary measures to refer them to the Court of First Instance in implementation of the law mentioned above.

As for the appeals scheduled for ruling in the sections subject to the first clause and the sessions for pronouncing the ruling after the date of issuance of the decree, the concerned sections shall issue the ruling as per their previous capacity within one month in implementation of Article Two of Decree-Law 95/2024. Appeals that will be returned for pleading for any reason shall be referred to the Technical Office to take the necessary measures following the second clause of this decision, as well as to look into petitions to rectify material errors in the rulings issued by the concerned sections.

