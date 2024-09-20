KUWAIT CITY: The Central Bank of Kuwait has introduced an additional step in the use of payment links to enhance security and provide users with an extra opportunity to verify and review their payment details before completing the transaction.

This new step involves displaying the payment details, such as the recipient's name, the amount, and the purpose, when the electronic payment link is opened. Users will be required to approve these details before proceeding to the payment page.

The Central Bank emphasized the importance of carefully reviewing all details before finalizing any payment.

