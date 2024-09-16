National Bank of Fujairah PJSC has privately placed Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital securities amounting to $275 million with the Government of Fujairah.

The additional capital will support its capital structure and refinance the existing AT1 capital securities of $350 million, which have been called for settlement on the first call date, the ADX-listed bank said in a filing on Monday.

The instruments will allow for the mandatory conversion into ordinary shares within two years of this issuance.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

