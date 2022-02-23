PHOTO
The company is seeking to promote its projects and attract more investments in the Knowledge Economic City, it said in a bourse filing.
The move is aimed at “providing support and consultancies in the fields of investment in real estate development” and encouraging the use of the best technologies in real estate sector, KEC added.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.