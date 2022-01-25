RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co., achieved another milestone in its journey to develop the world's largest sustainable tourism project.

The Saudi developer, known as TRSDC, was awarded the Environmental Management Standard, ISO 14001:2015 accreditation.

TRSDC’s Environmental Management System was developed as the company launched the EMS manual in January 2021, it said in a statement.

With respect to the environment, the EMS aimed at guiding and managing TRSDC’s activities throughout design, construction, and operational stages of the project.

“We made a commitment to ourselves, our project and to the Kingdom to go beyond the current expectations of environmental best practice, to deliver a regenerative approach to tourism development,” CEO, John Pagano, said.

“Achieving this certification is rewarding for our team, who work tirelessly to deliver against our commitments to the environment in which we are working,” said Raed Albasseet, the chief environment and sustainability officer.

TRSDC is developing an area over 28,000 square kilometres on the West Coast of Saudi Arabia.

Recently, it closed a SR14 billion ($3.7 billion) term loan facility and revolving credit facility with four Saudi banks.

Last year, it was one of the first companies in the Middle East to achieve the ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management for design and construction of assets, as well as a Green Financing accreditation.