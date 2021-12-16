PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi food giant Almarai Co.'s board of directors recommended a 10 percent cash dividend for 2021, at SR1 ($0.27) per share, totaling SR1 billion ($266.5 million), according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.
The payment date will be determined after obtaining the upcoming general meeting's approval on the recommendation, the company said in a statement on Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul.
Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who are registered in Tadawul at the end of the second trading day following the General Assembly Meeting.
