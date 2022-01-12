Riyadh - Consumer spending in Saudi Arabia through point of sale (POS) transactions recorded a 13.6% decline week-on-week (WoW) during the 2-8 January period.

The value of the weekly POS transactions fell to SAR 10.23 billion last week from SAR 11.84 billion in the week ended on 1 January, according to official data by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

There were 122.9 million POS transactions carried out in 2-8 January, down from 132.02 million during the previous week.

The food and beverage sector topped the Saudi consumer spending through POS last week, with a value of SAR 1.48 billion through 27.88 million transactions.

The restaurants and cafes sector came as the second in row, with sales worth SAR 1.45 billion through 35.48 million transactions.

The goods and services sector followed with a value of SAR 1.03 billion, while the clothing and footwear sector registered POS deals worth SAR 864.36 million executed through 5.43 million transactions.

Riyadh topped the Saudi cities with a value of SAR 3.22 billion sales through 33.28 million POS transactions.