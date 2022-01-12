PHOTO
The Saudi World Defense Show will help boost the Kingdom’s economy by creating 4,825 local job opportunities along with an economic impact valued at SR 700 million ($186 million) by 2030, according to a report by consultancy Ernst & Young.
The Kingdom is seeking to localize half of its military expenditure, in line with the national Vision 2030 targets.
The defense event, which runs from 6 to 9 March, aims to draw global delegates and investors to take part in the Kingdom’s development.
Founded by the General Authority for Military Industries, the show will present the Kingdom’s defense environment by showcasing domestic operations by the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior and others.
The 800,000 sqm venue will allow both international corporations and defense industry startups to display their technologies and potentially secure partnerships.
