Saudi Arabia's Arabian Pipes Co. said it was awarded a contract worth 268 million riyals ($71.4 million) to supply steel pipes to oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The contract duration is for 13 months, and the financial impact of the deal will be reflected from the third quarter this year to Q1 2023, the company said in a Tadawul bourse filing on Wednesday.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

