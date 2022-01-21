RIYADH — The Ministry of Energy signed on Thursday eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with a number of entities for implementing pilot projects for hydrogen fuel cell-based cars, buses and trains, transportation applications and sustainable jet fuel production in selected areas and on roads in various cities of the Kingdom.



In a statement on this occasion, Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman noted the interest of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman in the energy sector and his keenness to develop and utilize various energy resources with which the Kingdom is endowed.



He said, “This step is taken simultaneously with drafting the hydrogen strategy, which arises from the integrated energy strategy that lays out the objectives, roadmap and implementation timeline.”



Prince Abdulaziz also noted the support of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. “It also reflects the constant support Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman lends to all the energy sectors. I have to acknowledge the significant role the Crown Prince is undertaking to empower the energy sector with his continuous follow-up and immense support at all levels and through his leadership of the supreme energy committees.”



“I must also commend the cooperation and integration we see between partners in these various memoranda,” he added.



“This synergy is a real booster to our endeavors to achieve the Saudi Vision 2030 objective of diversifying the Kingdom’s energy sources, and becoming a global leader in all areas of energy, as it has been in the oil industry for over 80 years.”



Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed four MoUs as follows:



• An MoU for a project on hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles and buses with Princess Nora Bint Abdulrahman University, signed by Dr. Hamad Al Sheikh, Minister of Education and Chairman of the University Affairs Council.



• An MoU for a project on hydrogen fuel cell-based trains with the Saudi Railways Company (SAR), signed by Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of SAR’s Board of Directors.



• An MoU on a sustainable jet fuel production project with the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Company (TAQNIA), signed Prince Dr. Turki Bin Saud Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Directors.



• An MoU for a project on hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles and buses with the Royal Commission for Jubail & Yanbu, signed by Eng. Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Saadan, President of the Commission.



In addition, Eng. Ahmed Musa Alzahrani, Assistant Minister for Development and Excellence, signed three MoUs as follows:



• An MoU for a project on hydrogen fuel cell-based transportation applications with NEOM, signed by Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO.



• An MoU for a project on hydrogen fuel cell-based buses with the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, signed by Eng. Abdulrahman bin Farouk Addas, CEO of the Commission.



• An MoU for a project on hydrogen fuel cell-based buses with the Red Sea Development Company, signed by Ahmad Darwish, Chief Administrative Officer.



Lastly, Eng. Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Ibrahim, Assistant Minister for Oil and Gas, signed with Raed Hassan Al-Idrissi, CEO of the Saudi Ground Services Company (SGS), an MoU for a project on hydrogen fuel cell-based transportation applications.



Hydrogen-fueled transportation projects and applications that are based on the technology of hydrogen fuel cells are to be carried out according to the signed MoUs. These include cars, buses, trains, as well as maritime transportation.



The projects will take place in several different locations throughout the Kingdom, such as NEOM, the Red Sea, Princess Nora Bint Abdulrahman University, Makkah, Royal Commission for Jubail & Yanbu, and airport runways. Hydrogen production and fueling stations are also to be built in some of these areas to supply these projects with hydrogen fuel.



These projects will be implemented in collaboration between the Ministry of Energy, sponsors and many global companies that provide the technologies for these applications in order to establish a complete conceptual understanding of hydrogen fuel-based transportation applications.



The MoUs cover applications of hydrogen in the transportation sector, performance tests of hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles and buses, efforts to acquire commercial and technical expertise, analysis of the lessons learned from experiments in using hydrogen as a fuel in transportation means, to expand the implementation scope in the future, and raising public awareness of hydrogen applications in the Kingdom.



The MoUs include executing water electrolysis-based hydrogen fueling stations, importing hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles and buses, as well as providing full related operation services during the project’s implementation period.