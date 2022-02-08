PHOTO
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman affirmed that Saudi Arabia can launch multibillion-dollar solar, wind, and hydrogen projects while continuing to be a giant oil producer.
He added it is absurd to choose between the two, describing those who predict a decline of fossil fuels use as “living in a fantasy land.”
