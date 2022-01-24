RIYADH: The largest annual real estate event in Saudi Arabia, the Restatex Riyadh Real Estate exhibition will kick off on March 1 after two years of cancelations caused by COVID-19.

It will be held in the entire area of the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center and will last until March 4, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Participants include major real estate development, housing and financing firms, as well as various other businesses concerned with housing, real estate, and financing affairs in the public and private sectors.

Those taking part are expected to provide solutions and offers for housing, real estate, financing, as well as investment opportunities for visitors.

The launch of the activities of the exhibition comprises a new revamped version for the year 2022.

The new visual identity of the exhibition this year reflects a new approach which tackles growth and innovation to serve the real estate community as a whole.