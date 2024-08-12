Bahrain - Zain Bahrain has announced a collaboration with AlSalam Gas Electronics, one of the largest air conditioning and electronics dealer in Bahrain, aiming to provide AlSalam customers with exclusive offers and benefits.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at Zain Bahrain Tower between Ammar AlKetbi, Chief Consumer Marketing & Sales Officer and Mohammed AlBunni, COO of AlSalam Gas. This collaboration aligns with Zain Bahrain’s commitment to innovate and provide customers with exceptional services constantly with added value.

As part of the collaboration, AlSalam Gas customers will now access exclusive benefits from Zain Bahrain. These benefits include six months free rental on selected Fibre plans, and vouchers worth up to BD430 (1,141) to each customer upon subscribing to Wiyana Family plan, which can be redeemed on selected devices from AlSalam Gas.

Exclusive benefits

Ammar AlKetbi, Chief Consumer Marketing & Sales Officer at Zain Bahrain: “Zain Bahrain is excited to collaborate with AlSalam Gas, to provide their valued customers exclusive benefits. The collaboration will not only provide customers with great telco deals but also create a seamless and convenient experience, ensuring customers receive the best possible services and benefits.”

Mohammed AlBunni, COO of AlSalam Gas: “AlSalam is delighted to share that this collaboration with Zain Bahrain represents a pivotal step in our mission to enhance the customer journey. Both Zain Bahrain and AlSalam Gas are confident that this alliance will strengthen their position and contribute to the overall satisfaction of their customers through delivering exceptional services and creating innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of their customers.”

