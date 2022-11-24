The UAE shoppers are expected to save Dh500 million during this holiday season, thanks to heavy discounts offered by retailers during the Black Friday sales, lucrative deals such as 'buy now pay later', and banks’ interest-free instalment options offered to their customers, according to a new study released by Redseer and Xare.

Season sales in the UAE are projected to jump 20 per cent this year to more than Dh7 billion.

“This is an exciting time for shoppers in the UAE who enjoy three whole months of back-to-back sales culminating in the Dubai Shopping Festival every year,” says Padmini Gupta, CEO-Co-Founder of Xare, a mobile-based finance platform.

UAE retailers – both digital and brick-and-mortar stores – have also announced massive discounts for the White Friday sale. In addition, shopping malls are also offering up to 90 per cent discounts to shoppers for three days from November 25.

Redseer Strategy Consultants said online shoppers have shown a clear preference for credit card payments, especially during the sale season.

“Attractive bank offers, including extra discounts, special deals, cashback, reward points, and add-on services, bring in extra savings on credit card payments,” it said.

Abhishek Rajput, a senior consultant at Redseer, said the Black Friday shopping season continues to be the busiest of the year with brands offering unparalleled discounts.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

